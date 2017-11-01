Four bed Two Mile House home on market for €695k

Number three Stephenstown Court is a fine detached four bedroom 2,870 sqft family home in the sought after village of Two Mile House.

This is a modern residential development of 23 detached houses in the village centre with generous open space, only 450 metres from the church and primary school. The house is to the front of the development in a quiet cul-de-sac of three houses.

Approached via a recessed stone entrance with electric gates to a tarmacadam drive, the house stands on a site of 2/3 acre of landscaped gardens enclosed by trees and hedges.

The gardens are a main feature of the property with beautifully presented flower beds, shrubs, decking and pergola interspersed throughout the garden.

This is an ideal family home constructed in 2004 with stone, brick and dashed exterior of spacious well proportioned accommodation presented in excellent condition. The house has the benefit of a large detached garage/carport with loft storage overhead.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers who is guiding €695,000 and he can be contacted on 045-433550 for further information or appointment to view.