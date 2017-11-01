Rare 18th Century Irish table

This Sunday, November 5, well-known antique Auctioneers, Matthews of Oldcastle, Co.Meath will conduct an auction of over 700 lots.

A mid-eighteenth century Irish table originally belonging to the First Baron Farnham, John Maxwell of Cavan is for sale. It is a rare survivor at over 250 years old. The auctioneers have put a low estimate of €200 - €300 euros as it's a clearance lot coming from a deceased estate. Other items include an early nineteenth century gilded Swedish wall clock of exuberant form (estimate €400 - €700) and a signed late Victorian two-door mahogany bookcase by Maple & Co (estimated at €1,200 - €1,800).

The auction will also include the contents of Balheary House and property of other clients. The sale is on public view on November 3 and 4 from 11am to 5pm, and on the day of sale at 10am. The catalogue can also be viewed at www.matthewsauction

rooms.com. The auction starts at 1:30pm at the auctioneer's rooms on The Square, Oldcastle.