Loughtown Stud sold for auction for over €3m

A stud farm in Donadea has sold for over €3m at auction.

Coonan Estate Agents Maynooth and Celbridge were delighted with the sale two weeks ago of the long established Loughtown Stud, which stood on 171 acres.

Willie Coonan commented that there had been an excellent enquiry for the property with three to four bidders for it in lots.

He said he was delighted to be associated with the sale of such a prestigious property.

The auction was conducted as follows: Lot 1 included the residence on 80 acres. An opening bid of €1.5m was made and with two bidders, they bid to €1.85m when it was held.

Lot 2 consisted of non residential 90 acres. There was an opening bid of €1.050m.

Meanwhile, Lot 3, which covered the entire property on 171 acres received an opening bid of €3m when it was withdrawn and following activity negotiations afterwards, the highest bidder a Dublin solicitor negotiated a sale at a substantially higher figure and the proceedings concluded.