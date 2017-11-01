Extension planned for Kildare town garda station

Plans for an extension to Kildare town garda station have been drawn up by the Office of Public Works (OPW).

The OPW plans to construct a single storey store area of 34 sq metres in size to the rear of the existing station on Dublin Street.

The plans can be viewed at the garda station during the hours of 9.30pm to 12.30pm and 2.30pm to 5pm from Monday to Friday for six weeks.

They can also be viewed at the OPW office on Johnathon Swift Street, Trim.