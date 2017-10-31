Ballymore woman is new Fine Gael party rep

Evie Sammon (24), has been appointed a Local Area Representative in the Naas Municipal District by the Fine Gael Party. She will be representing the areas of Ballymore Eustace, Two Mile House, Kilcullen, Brannockstown and Caragh, where she will be working alongside the Party’s existing representatives Cllr. Billy Hillis and Deputy Martin Heydon TD.

Evie, daughter of Sean and Geraldine Sammon was born and bred in Ballymore Eustace and is a former student of Scoil Mhuire NS in Ballymore Eustace and St. Mary’s College, Naas, where she was Head Girl in 2011-2012. Evie graduated from University of Limerick in 2016.

Currently, she is working as secretarial assistant to the Tánaiste and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald.