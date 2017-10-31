Milltown Foróige project to remember lives lost

A very special prayer service will take place in Milltown this Thursday, November 2, at 7pm.

The young people in Milltown Foroige have worked to create a special place of remembrance and quiet contemplation at the cemetery for the families of infants who died before, during and after birth but before they were baptised.

Buried here also are victims of suicide and strangers who died while passing through the community and had no family to bury them.

The teenagers designed a plaque which will be unveiled in the Garden of Remembrance, and will plant a beautiful tree to represent the lives lost.