Paul O'Meara

Paul O'Meara

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Planning permission refused for snail farm in Sallins

A plan to construct a snail farm along with a house has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Aidan and Loretta Damer  applied to Kildare County Council for permission to build to build a one and a half storey serviced low energy house at Daars North, Sallins.

The application also sought permission for a netted area to  facilitate a snail farm, along with an agricultural shed and a poly tunnel.

Kildare County Council declined to grant permission and the case has been referred to An Bord Pleanala by the applicants.