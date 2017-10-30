Trial date given for Kildare man facing pornography charges

A man is to be sent forward for trial on charges brought by the State under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.

At the October 26 sitting of Naas District Court, Patrick Holt (38), with an address given as 8 Meadow Court, Kildare, appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan.

Garda Inspector Mel Smith said that Mr Holt would be tried on indictment and he is returned for trial at the Naas Circuit Court session, starting on November 14 next.

Mr Holt is charged with having illegal images on his hard drive at his address on October 9 2014, under Section 6, subsection 1, of the Act.

He is also charged with having produced child pornography on September 22, 2014, under Section 5, subsection 1 of the same act.

Section 5 (1) relates to the production and distribution of child pornography.

A conviction on indictment can lead to a fine or jail term, not exceeding 14 years, or both.

Section 6 (1) refers to the possession of child pornography and a conviction, on indictment, can lead to a fine not exceeding €5,000 or to jail for a term not more than 5 years or both.

The court made an order for giving Mr Holt's defence team the evidence gathered by the State in the case.

Judge Desmond Zaidan granted Mr Holt free legal aid, including one solicitor and one junior counsel .