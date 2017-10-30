Newbridge man allegedly sliced part of another man's ear off

A 26-year-old man alleged to have sliced part of an ear off another man appeared at Naas District Court on October 26.

Jordan Mahon, with an address at the Fr McVerry Trust House, Eyre Street, Newbridge, is charged with assault causing harm.

Garda Inspector Mel Smith, it was intended to have a trial by indictment on the charges.

It is alleged that on May 31 last, that Mr Mahon sliced off part of the ear of another in the course of a dispute at Market Square, Newbridge.

There was, allegedly, a six inch gash at the back of the victim’s head, the Court was told.

It also emerged that the sliced off ear part was attached back onto the ear.

The case was adjourned until February 22 next.