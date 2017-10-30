'A lady but also a legend' Naas socialite Vi Lawlor laid to rest today

Described as a ‘lady but also a legend’ by her nephew Maurice, and fond of a tipple or two, well-known Naas socialite Vi Lawlor was laid to rest today.

A large crowd gathered at the Church of Our Lady and St. David Naas this morning, to say ‘Au Revoir’, but not farewell to the late Violette (Vi) Lawlor (née Guéret), who died aged 94 years, on October 25 last.

The family, of Osberstown House, were also connected with Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas.

Celebrant, Fr Colm Harper opened the mass asking for prayer for the blessings Vi had in her life. He told the congregation that Vi was a very positive lady, with a firm christianity. Beautiful hymns were sung by the Naas Parish Choir.

She was predeceased in 1983 by her husband Jim, known locally in Naas as ‘The Squire’. Her son Peter, who passed away on October 2 last, was a well-known musician and a member of the Pacific Showband.

She was loving mother to seven children – Jim, Michelle, Tom, Paul, Marie, Mark and the late Peter and dear sister of the late Marie, Joyce and Paul.

Before the opening reading, Vi’s daughter, Michelle, told the congregation that her mum was being laid to rest wearing a long, white beaded dress, and a chiffon scarf.

Known for her style, those paying tribute to Vi said she had wonderful fashion, was very elegant and very artistic.

“She loved the odd glass of champagne, which she called shampoo”, said one mourner Noelle, who paid a small tribute to Vi.

Her nephew, Maurice Guéret, who is the son of her late brother Paul, said a few words in Vi’s memory.

“In our house, Vi was our famous aunty Vi. When we were young, we always understood that Vi was not in an institution, but that Vi was an institution.

“She loved life, she loved people, she loved to party but most of all she loved her husband Jim, and the seven wonderful children that enriched their lives.

“She was a lady, but she was also a legend.

“She had a great joy in life, she was in truth one of the most modern ladies. She was of her time and also ahead of her time.

Maurice remembered one particular memory he has of his late aunty Vi.

“In 2011, Vi sent a little parcel to me up in Dublin, the package contained six tiny venetian glasses, they were beautiful glasses.

“And accompanying them was one of Vi’s beautiful hand-written notes which I’m sure many of you would have received over the year, and she told me in this note that the glasses had come down the Guéret family line, and that at seven years old, she was given her first glass of champagne in one of these glasses.

“She was introduced to the tipple by the Guéret family in Belvedere House, and I was thinking thus began a very healthy relationship with bubbles, that lasted for Vi for 87 years.”

The end of the mass booklet read: "The end?? Yes!! But just the beginning."

Vi was laid to rest at Newlands Cross Crematorium.