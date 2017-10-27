Three Kildare pubs retain Michelin seal of approval for 2018

Three popular Kildare pubs have retained their place in the Michelin ‘Eating out in Pubs’ guide for 2018.

Harte’s (Kildare), The Ballymore Inn and Fallon’s of Kilcullen have all been previously featured.

They join some 19 other pubs from the Republic of Ireland and eight from Northern Ireland who also feature in the publication.

In overall terms, County Down leads the way with seven listings followed by Clare and Cork with four each and Kildare with three. Dublin, Galway and Mayo each received two listings with Antrim, Leitrim, Louth, Sligo, Tipperary and Wexford each having one listing.

The book costs €16.99 and is now available in bookshops.