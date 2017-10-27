Newbridge Chicken America owner, Tommy McCormack has passed away

The former owner of Chicken America in Newbridge, Tommy McCormack, has passed away.

Mr McCormack of Rose Lodge, Halverstown, Caragh, and late of Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge died peacefully in the care of Signature Care Nursing Home, Killerig last Tuesday October 24.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Annette, daughters Tara, Gail, Joelene, grandson Finn, his mother Nan, brother Christy, extended family, relatives and friends.

His funeral took place today at 11am at the Dominican College Church for with burial afterwards at Barrettstown Cemetery, Newbridge.

Moorefield GAA paid tribute to the Newbridge man.

“Tommy was a brilliant Moorefield supporter who played with the club in the 70’s. He also managed teams at Underage, Minor and Junior level. He will be sadly missed in Moorefield GAA.”

Mr McCormack also had a love of art and held an exhibition of his paintings at McCauley Place in Naas in February 2016, which was well received by the public.

Music and golf also played a huge part in his life. In his younger days, the successful businessman also enjoyed horse riding.

Over the past few years, he suffered with his health and featured in an RTE documentary.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis