6 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There are six patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.

This is second lowest of any hospital in the eastern region, which also covers Dublin.

There are for patients on trolleys at St. James’s Hospital. At the other end of the scale, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there are 21 patients on trolleys at Tallaght Hospital and 20 at Beaumont Hospital.

The figure for both Portlaoise Hospital and Tullamore Hospital is 8 apiece.