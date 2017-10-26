Garden sheds still a target for thieves across Kildare

Gardaí in Naas are investigating a number of incidents of shed thefts across the county.

On Monday October 23 last, a shed was broken into in the Thomastown area of Caragh.

The incident occurred between the hours of 8:30am-5pm, while the homeowner was away for work.

An orange lawnmower was taken.

On the same day, a shed was broken into at Coill Dubh, Timahoe East.

Part of the wall and panelling were removed from shed, and items taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Robertstown gardaí on (045) 860 202.

On Friday October 20, a power washer was stolen from a man out on a job in Prosperous.

The man had left the power washer on the footpath while he went to look for something in his van, and when he returned it was gone.

The power washer had a red and silver hose.

Anyone with information can contact Clane gardaí on (045) 868 262.