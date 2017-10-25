Man found not guilty of manslaughter of Naas man

A Kildare father has been found not guilty of the manslaughter of Naas man, Patsy “Bud” Kelly in August 2015.

Paul Gill of Sarto Road, Naas had pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge, but guilty to assault.

Mr Kelly died following an incident near Mr Gill’s home at Sarto Road after being assaulted by the defendant.

It followed complaints about late night drinking and anti-social behaviour at a nearby house for several years.