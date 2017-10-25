11 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

There are 11 patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.

This is at the lower end of the scale when compared with overcrowding elsewhere. There are 27 patients on trolleys at Beaumont Hospital, 26 at the Mater Hospital and 23 at Tallaght Hospital, says the Irish Nurses and Midwives and Nurses Organisation.

There are 13 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 8.