Maynooth woman met by three males fleeing her home
Woman told to 'get back' as she approached home
Gardaí in Naas are appealing for information on a burglary that took place in Maynooth last week.
On Thursday October 19, a woman returned to her home in the Moyglare area at approximately 9:30pm, to find three men fleeing her property from a side entrance.
The woman said one of the males shouted at her to “get back”.
Three bedrooms had been searched, and a window smashed.
Anyone with information can contact gardaí on (045) 884 300.
