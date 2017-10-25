Maynooth woman met by three males fleeing her home

Gardaí in Naas are appealing for information on a burglary that took place in Maynooth last week.

On Thursday October 19, a woman returned to her home in the Moyglare area at approximately 9:30pm, to find three men fleeing her property from a side entrance.

The woman said one of the males shouted at her to “get back”.

Three bedrooms had been searched, and a window smashed.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí on (045) 884 300.