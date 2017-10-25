Call for 'Expressions of Interest' in Kildare's LEADER Programme 2014 - 2020

County Kildare LEADER Partnership (CKLP) is now seeking Expressions of Interest for LEADER grant supports from local community and enterprise groups under the following actions of the LEADER Programme:

Community

Support for community infrastructure and activities in areas of greatest need.

Capacity building and technical support for hard-to-reach communities

Preliminary 2017/18 allocation: €200,000

Rural Towns

Support for rural town revival business plans

Rural Towns Capital Supports

Preliminary 2017/18 allocation: €163,099

Water Resources

Protection and sustainable use of water resources

Preliminary 2017/18 allocation: €67,731

Youth

Develop and enhance youth facilities and amenities and build the capacity of young people.

Preliminary 2017/18 allocation: €400,000

Broadband

Support for small scale feasibility and equipment for increased broadband access: €30,600

Biodiversity

Protection and improvement of local biodiversity

Preliminary 2017/18 allocation: €270,000.00

Grant Rates: Community: - 75% Capital / 90% Analysis & Development / 100% Capacity Building

Enterprise: - 50% Capital / 75% Analysis & Development / 100% Capacity Building

Applicants must complete a two stage application process:

Stage 1: Complete an “Expression of Interest” form to determine if proposal meets the objectives of the Kildare Local Development Strategy and complies with the LEADER Programme guidelines.

Stage 2: Applicants that are successful at Stage 1 will be invited to submit a full application with detailed costings and a business/community development plan.

In order for projects to be considered for funding under this category, Expression of Interest forms are available from County Kildare LEADER Partnership and deadline for receipt of these forms is 5.00pm on Friday 15th December, 2017

Information Sessions will be held as follows:

Tuesday 7th November – Robertstown Holiday Village at 8.00pm

Wednesday 8th November – Monasterevin Parish Centre at 8.00pm

Thursday 9th November – The Scouts Hall, Kilcock (St. Coca’s Hall) at 8.00pm

For more information contact LEADER at 045 895450 or email: Leader@countykildarelp.ie