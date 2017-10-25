Kildare Mayor leads 16-person twinning delegation on week-long trip to Kentucky

A 16-person Kildare delegation is setting off today for a week-long trip to Lexington, Kentucky.

The visit will be led by Mayor Martin Miley and will include Kildare County Council officials and representatives of the Council’s twinning committee.

Lexington has been twinned with Kildare since 1984. Both areas have strong horse-racing connections, as do Lexington’s other twins under the Sister Cities programme – Deauville, France; Newmarket, UK, and Shinhidaka, Japan. The visit marks the 60th anniversary of Lexington’s participation in the Sister Cities Programme, and takes place in response to an invitation from Lexington-Lafayette County.

Accompanying Mayor Miley are Peter Carey, Kildare County Council chief executive; Peter Minnock, KCC’s Director of Services; Cllrs Fintan Brett, Morgan McCabe and Brendan Weld, along with S Cleary, A Cullen, J Donovan, S Griffin, P Linehan, T McNeela, M Moore, A O’Keeffe, P O’Murchu and L Quinlivan.

The visit will last until Wednesday, November 1.

There are annual exchange programmes for teenage students between Lexington and Kildare, plus racing industry business links.

“I am delighted to lead this delegating to Lexington to mark the 60th anniversary of their twinning agreement with Deauville, and am especially pleased that we are building on the academic, business, cultural and equine links already established,” said Mayor Miley.