Naas writer launches film book

Naas author Wayne Byrne has launched his book about the film career of award winning director Tom DiCillo.

The book – The Cinema of Tom DiCillo – was launched at Naas Library.

Originally from Kill, Wayne attended Naas CBS and lives in Naas where he occasionally teaches Film Studies for the Leaving Certificate. He has also contributed to Film Ireland, Click and Hot Press.

Byrne, who turns 34 tomorrow, has interviewed an array of Hollywood talent for the book – a journey behind the scenes of independent and Hollywood filmmaking – including Matthew Modine, Chris Noth, John Turturro, Peter Dinklage, Sam Rockwell, Maxwell Caulfield and members of rock band The Doors.