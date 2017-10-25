Kildare's K Club fees plummet from the heights of Celtic Tiger

Fancy being a regular on the fairways at The Smurfit Golf Club at The K Club next year - well all you have to come up with is €1,550 for men and €950 for ladies.

Back in 2014, you would have had to cough up €5,505 (plus VAT), and if you go back to the Celtic Tiger days, fees of almost €7,000 were on the cards in 2007.

Now, the new 2018 membership fees for the world famous club, which was home to the Ryder Cup in 2007, have been revealed.

SEE ALSO: Smurfit course - an entirely different experience

“After hosting the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in 2016, the prestige that The K Club is held in has never been higher, and the membership offers up for grabs are far too tempting to be passed up,” said the K Club.

“By joining the Smurfit Golf Club for 2018 now, new members will be able to get 14 months for the price of 12 as they will be able to use the club’s facilities for the remainder of 2017. They will also be given a complimentary four ball which they can enjoy with their friends.”

Designed by Arnold Palmer, the Smurfit Course at The K Club is known as one of Europe’s great venues for major tournaments, and the fact that this course has played host to the European Open on three occasions shows its importance on an international scale.

Membership for the Smurfit Golf Club is €1,550 for men (including GUI Levies & Insurance) and €950 for ladies (inclusive of ILGU Levies), while a new membership category, Intermediate, caters for golfers between the ages of 18 and 25 and is just €950 (inclusive of GUI Levies).

Men who sign up for the €1,550 membership will receive a free Junior Membership, while those who sign up to the €950 offer can avail of an additional Junior Membership for just €350 (inclusive of GUI/ILGU Levies)

Members will also be able to enjoy complimentary towels and toiletries in the locker rooms at the Smurfit Golf Club, along with access to the sauna or steam room following a round of golf.