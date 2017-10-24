New Kildare school site identified in Celbridge

The Department of Education has identified a site a new permanent community school in Celbridge.

Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan said: “The site for the proposed new Educate Together Community School in Celbridge has been identified and negotiations are in place to complete the acquisition at Donaghcumper, Celbridge."

Deputy Durkan said the proposed school will be run under the joint patronage of Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board and Educate Together.

Kildare North Labour representative, Emmet Stagg, welcomed confirmation that a site has been identified for the permanent Celbridge Community School and that “agreement in principle” has been reached in relation to the potential acquisition of the site at Donaghcumper.

Mr. Stagg stated that the next stage is the completion of the conveyancing process and Department of Education officials are liaising with the seller to progress the acquisition of the site.

He said the exact location of the site at Donaghcumper has not been disclosed but that presumably it is the land zoned Community and Educational to the rear of Donaghcumper graveyard and east of Shinkeen Road.

Mr Stagg said that hopefully, depending on the size of the site, it might be possible to locate the New St. Patrick’s national school there also.

The Community School is currently located in temporary accommodation at Moortown on the Maynooth Road.

The new school, when built, will cater for 750 students and will comprise 36 classrooms, a PE Hall, General Purpose Hall and two Special Needs Classrooms. A previous attempt to locate the permanent school at The Commons, Hazelhatch Road, Celbridge was refused planning permission by Kildare County Council and An Bord Pleanala because the site was in a flood zone.

Mr Stagg congratulated the Principal, Gerard O'Leary, and everybody else involved with the school.