Kildare message to Minister over soil problems

“We are hell bent on eliminating ourselves from the planet,” a Kildare county councillor has said.

Cllr Morgan McCabe was speaking on Monday at the Council’s monthly meeting, on a motion on soil erosion.

The Council is to write to the Minister for Communications, Climate and Environment asking that the Government pushes for a European soils directive which would safeguard Irish soils.

Cllr Sorcha O’Neill said that the Irish food supply was an issue here.

Due to overuse of chemicals and overproduction, the quality of Irish soil has lowered and nearly half the nutrients, needed by humans, have now lost from what is grown.

“We need to take steps to protect the soil,” she said.

“The European Union hopes the new directive will help solve the problem.”

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy said it was “a scary vision of the future.”

Cllr Brendan Young agreed saying a UN report has estimated that there is only 60 years left of functioning arable land to feed the work population.

He said that if nothing was done on a world basis there will be huge migrations of people.

“It is not something we can ignore.”

Cllr McCabe, a Newbridge based non party councillor, said Ireland must reverse soil erosion.

“We are hell bent on eliminating ourselves from the planet,” Director of Services, Joe Boland, said he agreed with the sentiments expressed and that there were many directives to which the Council had to pay heed.