KCC may buy Naas houses

The Cill Corbain housing development, which was put on the market less than two weeks ago, has been withdrawn from sale.

The ten houses were put on the market to be sold as a single lot with an asking price of €2m. by local auctioneering firm Sherry Fitzgerald O'Reilly. It is understood that Kildare County Council may be interested in buying the houses, most of which are still occupied.

Most of the occupants have been renting the homes from Marshalsea, the company which developed the shopping centre. The houses were originally bought to facilitate part of the development of the NSC.

They are located opposite Naas CBS. When contacted by the Leader yesterday, a spokesperson for the National Asset Management Agency referred a request for information to the receiver overseeing the sale of the centre. A query was directed to a public relations firm engaged by the receiver but it was not possible to elicit a response in time for inclusion.