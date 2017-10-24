WATCH: X Factor live shows loom for Blessington's Sean and Conor Price 

Blessington brothers, Sean and Conor Price, are over another X Factor hurdle, as they sailed through Judges’ Houses on Sunday night (October 22), to land a spot at live shows.

Sean (15) and Conor, who celebrated his 18th birthday on Thursday (October 19) travelled to the south of France to perform for mentor Simon Cowell, and guest judge Cheryl Tweedy.

They chose to sing Pink’s ‘What About Us’, which was a huge hit with both Simon and Cheryl.

After their performance, which is trending number one on YouTube in Ireland, Simon said: “That was so good. That’s the best I think you’ve sang”, pointing at Conor.

“The connection you have between the two of you, it was brilliant,” said Simon.

When it came to decision time, Simon, who could only take three acts through, said the lads have great taste, enormous likeability, and great voices.

“The friendship and the relationship is amazing. What you have is this really charming naivety, and you don’t know how good you are. Which means, you probably don’t realise that I’m about to say, you’re made it through to the live finals.”

WATCH HERE:

An ecstatic Sean and Conor jumped into each other’s arms when Simon revealed their fate.

“Amazing. How could I say no to them?”, he said with a grin across his face.

After the show, the lads took to social media to say: “THANKS so much to everyone for the support and messages. LIVE SHOWS HERE WE COME❌! unbelievable feeling!”

The duo have been busy since Sunday's show, appearing on ITV’s this morning yesterday (Monday, October 23).

WATCH THEM HERE:

The lads, who are third and sixth year students in Naas CBS, will go on to battle it out at live shows, kicking off this Saturday night.

The talented Blessington duo have their sights set on the top spot and all of Ireland will be backing them!

WATCH THEIR JUDGES HOUSES' PERFORMANCE HERE: