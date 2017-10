Two men were at the centre of unrelated allegations of public order incidents in Naas last weekend.

A man, believed to be originally from outside Ireland, but who has an address in Newbridge was visited by gardai on October 20 in the canal harbour area.

He was detained at 4.20pm in the canal harbour area.

On October 21 a man aged 28 with a Tallaght address was detained at 9.40pm near the town centre.