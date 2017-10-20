Kildare dart star's World Championship bid on TV next January

Third year St Farnan’s student, Cillian Heffernan, has just returned from the World Darts Championship in Japan where he won three medals.

The Coill Dubh resident, who goes to St Farnan’s in Prosperous has been busy but not just at school homework.

Recently, he made it to the quarter final of the UK World Masters event and from September 24-28 he was at the UK World Championship event where he reached the final.

That match is scheduled to take place on January 11 and is due to be televised. St Farnan’s spokesperson, Tanya Flanagan said the whole school community in St. Farnan's extended its congratulations Cillian. “His superb performances not only earned him three medals in various competitions but also qualification for the BDO World Championship Final which will be held in Lakeside, UK, on the BDO World Stage in January. We will all be cheering him on when he competes in the World Championship in January.”

Between October 3-7, Cillian was at the World Cup in Japan where he won a silver medal for reaching the final of the doubles event and two bronze, one for getting to the semi-final of the singles event and one with the Irish team.

Cillian plays at county and youth level for Meath because Kildare does not have a county team for him. “I started playing competitively when I was six or seven,” he told the Leader.

But he has been throwing darts since he was three years old.

Time for school? “I try to get homework done before I practice,” said Cillian who spends two to three hours at the dartboard each day.

He has been living in the area for twelve years. His mother, Hazel, is from Allenwood, and father, Derek is from Coill Dubh. Both parents went to Japan with Cillian for the World Cup.

Cillian’s darts hero is Phil Taylor and it may not be safe to bet against him following Taylor up the darts ladder. “I would like to go full time at darts,” said Cillian, a member of Ireland’s U.18 darts team, who is ranked second in Ireland at U.18 level, behind No 1, Keane Barry, his doubles partner at the Japan event.

The Coill Dubh player is now sponsored by Target Darts in England, one of the biggest names in commercial darts, MrDarts.ie and The Honey Monster. Locally, he has been supported by The Super, Coill Dubh, Dag Welds Pub, E Construction, Damien Byrne Landscaping, Callan Skip Hire, A H Scaffolding, Seamie Stickmaker, ICAS Scaffolding, Lantern Shootout Navan and Meath County Darts.