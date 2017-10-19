Charity donation ordered for Kildare pair who cultivated cannabis plants

Two people found cultivating €4,000 worth of cannabis in a Maynooth house have each agreed to donate €2,500 to charity.

At Kilcock District Court, sitting at Naas, on October 17, Judge Desmond Zaidan, opted not to jail the pair. In May, it was announced that the Director of Public Prosecutions decided that two men alleged to have cultivated cannabis in a Maynooth house should tried on a lesser summary charge in the District Court but only if they pleaded guilty.

The State initially alleged that Anthony Byrne (39) and Rory Hannigan (32) both with an address at 78 Maynooth Park, cultivated cannabis at that address on December 12 2015, with the intention of selling it. Garda found eight plants with a €800 per plant value at the house, valued at a total of €4,000.

The State later accepted that the cannabis was for the men’s own use and a charge of having it for sale and supply was withdrawn. The court was told the men were now drug free.

Judge Zaidan was told that there was a good report from the Probation and Welfare Services (PWS) on the men. The men had learned a salutary lesson and there was a high level of co-operation with the State, the court heard. Inspector Costello said he believed the men “had turned the corner” and that the local Garda Sergeant spoke highly of them.

The judge said the offence would normally mean a jail sentence — however, he agreed to accept the offer of the donation. The €5,000 will be spread across 10 different charities. Judge Zaidan adjourned the case until December 5 for the payment to be made.