Kildare gardai out in force for National Slow Down Day this Friday

Kildare gardai will be clamping down on speeding as part of National "Slow Down” Day this Friday, October 20.

Supported by the Road Safety Authority, the campaign will see gardai out in force for a 24 hour period from 7am on Friday to 7am on Saturday.

The previous "Slow Down" operation on Friday October 13 found one of the highest speeds recorded that day was in Kildare - 93 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the R401 Currage, Newbridge.

This is a planned operation, however Met Eireann have indicated more turbulent weather is on the way in the form of Storm Brian.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, Roads Policing Bureau said: "We appeal to drivers to work with us and play their part in reducing injury and tragedy on the road, by supporting our National Slow Down day. Please stick strictly to the posted speed limit, but if the road, traffic or especially weather conditions dictate...reduce your speed even further. This will make the journey safer not only for you, but for every road user sharing the road with you.”

The objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

Excessive and inappropriate speed is a major contributory factor in road traffic collisions, further confirmed by the recent RSA report on fatal collisions between 2008 and 2012 which found that excessive speed was a contributory factor in one third of all fatal collisions during that time.

The higher the speed, the greater the likelihood is of a collision happening and the more severe the outcome of that collision.

The operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement in speed enforcement zones, which now number over 1,000, as well as the delivery of a road safety message through the use of national, local and social media.

Two of those enforcement zones will be at the M7, Osberstown, Naas and the N7, Kill West, Kill.

In addition, Garda personnel will man display stands in key venues to provide road safety advice and distribute road safety leaflets.