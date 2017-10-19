Tidy Towns volunteers needed in Newbridge

The Tidy Towns Adjudicators may have assessed Newbridge and issued their report, but the association's work continues unabated throughout the year.

“The appearance of approach roads in particular is most important as well-maintained approaches provide the daily welcome to the townspeople and the visitor to our town,” said the group.

“We hope to address issues raised by the adjudicator on the Athgarvan Road approaches during the winter – and we will need some help in that regard, but in the meantime, we are attending to some weeding and litter clearance around some of the approach roads for the next few Saturday mornings – after all its not all about a Tidy Towns Competition judged on a random date during the summer – but about Pride of Place every day all year round. If you have an hour or so to spare any week please contact us.”

