Kildare Gardaí warning people of reported phone scam

The Kildare Garda Division are today warning people of a phone scam.

There are reports of repeated missed calls from international prefixes such as +231 (Liberia) and +212 (Morocco) etc.

These calls are part of a 'Premium Number Call Back' scam and should not be rung back.

The scam operates on the expectation that the receiver will ring back out of curiosity or belief that they may have missed an important call .

Any person who calls the number back will be charged a premium rate for the phone call.

Don't call back numbers with non-Irish (+353) prefixes unless you absolutely know from whom the call came .