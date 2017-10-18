Kildare farmer lost four cattle electrocuted during storm #Ophelia

A Co. Kildare farmer is suffering a devastating financial loss after storm Ophelia.

Speaking to Joe Duffy on LiveLine on October 17, Ann Elliot, a farmer from Derrinturn, said falling live wires killed four of her cattle.

Ann got emotional on air, as she said her 3 friesian heifers and an angus heifer were electrocuted on land near Derrinturn village.

Ann said ESB workers followed her to the field just after 4:30pm on Monday evening, and described the scene as “carnage”. She said there were cables everywhere in the field.

There were 26 other cattle in the field at the time, which Ann managed to hunt out the gate into another field.

Ann praised the ESB workers for their kindness and help.