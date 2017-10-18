Revenge porn laws must change, says Kildare politician

New laws are urgently needed to combat the revenge porn phenomenon, says Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O’Loughlin.

She also warned that people need to be cautious when sexting, or sending intimate photos online.

Revenge porn involves the publication of explicit pictures or videos posted on the internet without the consent of the subject. It causes huge distress to those who have been victimised, added the Kildare politician.

Deputy O’Loughlin said, “The Law Reform Commission in Ireland has linked revenge porn to serious psychological harm for the person involved as the aim is to humiliate and degrade the victim. Gardaí are reporting a significant increase in the number of victims of this crime, particularly young people.

“Ireland is behind the curve in dealing with this phenomenon as we currently have no legislation in place to address revenge porn. The offence comes under the definition of harassment in the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act of 1997. This legislation is completely outdated as it was enacted before the advent of smart phones and social media.

READ ALSO: Kildare TD Fiona O'Loughlin demands publication of Millfield report in Dail

“New legislation is currently in a consultation period at the Department of Justice and new laws will hopefully come into effect this year which will make it illegal to intentionally post intimate images of a person online without their consent.”

The Deputy added that our current laws are not up to date enough to deal with modern realities such as cyberstalking and revenge porn.

“Until the law is passed, victims remain unprotected, meaning people should be very cautious about sending intimate photos online.”

Those affected can contact Women’s Aid on 1800 341900.