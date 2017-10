Gardaí in Naas are appealing for information on an aggravated burglary that took place on Sunday, October 15.

A young woman was assaulted, and threatened with a knife in the Maudlins House area of Naas.

The incident occurred between the hours of 9-10pm.

Gardaí say there is no description of the attacker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí on (045) 884 300.