LATEST: Kildare County Council urges motorists to remain conscious of falling branches and debris #Ophelia

The public should be aware that there is still a risk of falling branches or trees around County Kildare, despite the passing of Storm Ophelia from our shores.

That’s according to Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team, who met again at 11.30am this morning to review the response to the severe weather events yesterday.

It also assessed progress on clean up operations in Kildare.

“It was noted that while there is still a considerable amount of debris to be cleaned up most roads in the county are open to traffic,” it said.

Updates will continue to be posted on the council’s website and on social media.

The team said drivers are advised that there may still be debris on roads and asked to continue to drive with care.

The Severe Weather Assessment Team said it will continue to review operations and re- convene as required.