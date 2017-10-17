Kildare performers impress at Children's Fashion Week at Arnotts last Saturday

Kildare’s Molly Finn and students from Vicky Barry’s Performing Arts school lead the way at Arnotts Children's Fashion Week last Saturday.

A group of boys and girls were chosen to dance on the catwalk before each fashion show and perform flash mobs throughout the store.

Newbridge girl Molly Finn was also picked to take over Arnotts social channels for the day.

Molly spent the day meeting children's entertainers and uploading photos and videos to Arnotts instagram and Snapchat accounts.

All involved had an amazing day.