Monasterevin ladies take home medals at World Kettlebell Championships in Greece

Top class performances

Geraldine and Tanya

Two Monasterevin girls scooped four medals at the Kettlebell World Championships in Greece last weekend. 

Tanya Buckley and Geraldine Stafford competed with the Irish team and put in dazzling performances in the Irish jersey. 

Tanya took home silver and bronze medals, while Geraldine won two gold medals.

The girls lift at Monasterevin Kettlebell Club. 