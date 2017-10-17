OPHELIA UPDATE: Kildare County Council say most roads are cleared across the county

As of 9:30am this morning, Kildare County Council say most roads across the county have been cleared.

The Council have been busy unblocking and clearing roads.

Works began at 7:00am and will continue throughout the morning.

The Defence Forces are also on standby if required.

A further meeting of Severe Weather Assessment Team is scheduled for 11.30 am when the level of infrastructure damage will be assessed.

The public are advised to continue to take care on roads and to visit our website, www.kildare.ie/countycouncil for the latest updates.

Kildare County Council offices are open as normal from today and can be contacted on 045 980200.

