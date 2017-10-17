Naas hospital appointments back on today in aftermath of Ophelia

Most services are back up and running at Naas General Hospital this morning after outpatient appointments and non urgent procedures were postponed yesterday due to Storm Ophelia.

Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, which governs the hospital, confirmed that most services at Naas General Hospital, including outpatient services, will resume today.

However, all elective and endoscopy procedures due to take place today have been cancelled.

All patients impacted have been notified.

“The hospital wishes to apologise to all patients impacted by these cancellations and is endeavouring to ensure that any cancelled procedure is rescheduled as soon as possible,” it said.

“The hospital would like to thank all staff for their hard work and commitment over the course of Hurricane Ophelia.”