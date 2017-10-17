OPHELIA: Here are the roads affected by the storm in Kildare this morning

A number of roads across the country have been affected by Storm Ophelia this morning.

According to AA Roadwatch, as of 9:45am, there are five main roads causing disruptions in Kildare:

The Monasterevin/Portlaoise Rd (R445/Old N7) is blocked just outside Monasterevin due to fallen trees.

Gardai are advising road users to avoid the Strabally Rd (R428) outside Athy due to a number of fallen electricity poles.

There’s a fallen tree on the Maynooth/Leixlip Rd (R148) near the entrance to Carton House.

The local Straffan/Kill Rd is blocked at Whitechurch due to a fallen tree.

The Craddockstown Rd is blocked outside Naas between the nursing home and Punchestown due to a fallen tree.