WATCH: #Ophelia captured on camera throughout County Kildare
Fallen trees causing havoc
A fallen tree in Kilmeague (Photo: Daragh Fitzpatrick)
People across Kildare are capturing storm Ophelia on camera.
Winds are picking up across the county. Power outages are being recorded in a number of areas.
Fallen trees are causing havoc in a number of areas.
Road blocked at Newtown, Rathangan
@aaroadwatch Tree down on R402 at Johnstownbridge Co. Kildare past the Health Centre pic.twitter.com/0zujJkOSl6— Enfield County Meath (@enfieldonline) October 16, 2017
Trees down on the Maynooth Road, between @CartonHouse and Intel #Opehlia #Kildare #Leixlip #Maynooth pic.twitter.com/v3p9UZqM5r— Angela C.O'Connor (@AngeCMJ) October 16, 2017
Kilmeague Co Kildare @keroadsafety @KildareCoCo pic.twitter.com/UxA6OK2GbS— Move Around Ireland (@Irishtransgroup) October 16, 2017
Kildare County Council are advising people to stay indoors.
WATCH #OPHELIA HERE:
2pm in N Co Kildare. I could literally barely stay standing! It's getting very bad now! pic.twitter.com/cv51Cj5Fv3— Tracy (@AddressingLife) October 16, 2017
Wind getting up in North Kildare.. #Ophelia #opheliaIreland #REDSUN pic.twitter.com/CIOHCtG4mL— Declan Burke (@DeclanBurke2) October 16, 2017
#KILDARE Naas/Rathangan Rd fully blocked at Blacktrench due to fallen tree. closer to J6 Castlewarden - right and middle lanes blocked. Avoid this route. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 16, 2017
It's getting worse in Co. Kildare #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/ngSpkUUXeR— Patrycja Kuczera (@PatrycjaKuczera) October 16, 2017
#HurricaneOpheila reached us in Kildare, Ireland. Stay safe everyone. #Ophilia #opheliaIreland pic.twitter.com/O7NNPAqzhT— Tamsin Craddock (@TamsinCraddock) October 16, 2017
Kildare at the moment pic.twitter.com/BgNytLROxu— That Weird Bear (@TheVonster) October 16, 2017
Eerily quiet on the M7 motorway just south of Naas, Co. Kildare. #Ophelia #StormOphelia pic.twitter.com/je00wUQxOW— Elliot Davis (@ElliotKDavis) October 16, 2017
Starting to get gusty here in north co Kildare pic.twitter.com/Bs53N1gy3t— Tracy (@AddressingLife) October 16, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on