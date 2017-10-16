WATCH: #Ophelia captured on camera throughout County Kildare

People across Kildare are capturing storm Ophelia on camera.

Winds are picking up across the county. Power outages are being recorded in a number of areas.

Fallen trees are causing havoc in a number of areas.

Road blocked at Newtown, Rathangan

@aaroadwatch Tree down on R402 at Johnstownbridge Co. Kildare past the Health Centre pic.twitter.com/0zujJkOSl6 — Enfield County Meath (@enfieldonline) October 16, 2017

Kildare County Council are advising people to stay indoors.

2pm in N Co Kildare. I could literally barely stay standing! It's getting very bad now! pic.twitter.com/cv51Cj5Fv3 October 16, 2017