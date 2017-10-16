WATCH: #Ophelia captured on camera throughout County Kildare

Fallen trees causing havoc

A fallen tree in Kilmeague (Photo: Daragh Fitzpatrick)

People across Kildare are capturing storm Ophelia on camera.

Winds are picking up across the county. Power outages are being recorded in a number of areas.

Fallen trees are causing havoc in a number of areas.

Road blocked at Newtown, Rathangan

Kildare County Council are advising people to stay indoors.

WATCH #OPHELIA HERE: