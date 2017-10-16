Naas crane fears allayed as Storm Ophelia approaches
TD says they are secured
One of the cranes hovering over Naas this morning
The cranes at the derelict Naas shopping centre swaying above the Main Street are being monitored as Storm Ophelia approaches, according to a Kildare TD.
Dep James Lawless has assured members of the public the structures are secured if the town is hit by high winds.
Have confirmed that cranes at Naas shopping centre are secured and staff onsite today. @leinsleadernews @kfmradio @NaasBall @KildareNow— James Lawless (@lawlessj) October 16, 2017
