Naas crane fears allayed as Storm Ophelia approaches

One of the cranes hovering over Naas this morning

The cranes at the derelict Naas shopping centre swaying above the Main Street are being monitored as Storm Ophelia approaches, according to a Kildare TD.

Dep James Lawless has assured members of the public the structures are secured if the town is hit by high winds.