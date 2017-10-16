Safe space declared at Peter McVerry in Newbridge for those sleeping rough in Kildare

People sleeping rough in Kildare are being urged to stay safe and make their way to Peter McVerry in Newbridge in advance of Storm Ophelia.

The Peter McVerry Trust is initiating its emergency response protocols following the declaration of a category red wind warning by Met Eireann for the entire country including Kildare.

The measures have been announced by Pat Doyle CEO of Peter McVerry Trust in order to protect people in homeless services and those currently sleeping rough.

The Street Outreach Team have been instructed to strongly encourage all rough sleepers that they encounter in the next 48 hours to access emergency shelter or other homeless services. Peter McVerry Trust will provide transport support to enable rough sleepers to take up these options.

“In Kildare we will also make additional space available at our Newbridge service to protect rough sleepers in the county,” it said.

All Peter McVerry Trust staff have been instructed to advise shelter residents to remain indoors for the duration of the storm and suspend all non-essential outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, Iarnród Eireann has announced the last train out of Dublin on the Kildare line will be the Portlaoise train, which is due to depart Heuston Station at 11.20pm.

UPDATE: Kildare: Our Newbridge service (Eyre Street - Tel -045 450990) and Athy Family Hub (Contact on 087 175 9524 located at former Dominican Priory) have been designated safe spaces for rough sleepers in the county and we are coordinating efforts with local groups at Kildare County Council. Transport is available to bring people to these services.