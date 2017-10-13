Learner driver tested positive for cannabis when stopped by Kildare Gardaí on M7
Court to follow
File Photo
Gardaí in the Kildare Traffic Corps yesterday stopped a learner driver, driving dangerously, the M7 motorway at Naas.
They subsequently found the driver of the car was under the influence of drugs, and tested positive for cannabis.
The driver was arrested, and a court date is to follow.
According to the Kildare Garda Division, the motorist could face a ban of up to 4 years on a first offence.
