Naas Shopping Centre houses for sale as Receiver seeks pub licence

A Naas town centre housing development, most of which was previously sold to form part of the Naas Shopping Centre, has been put up for sale.

The ten homes at Cill Corbain, opposite Naas CBS, lie in the shadow of the unopened NSC and are on the market for €2m.

“The houses have just gone to market and given the location (close to the town) I expect there will be a lot of interest,” auctioneer John O’Reilly of Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly, Naas, told the Leader.

Eight of the homes have three bedrooms and the remainder have two bedrooms.

Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly describes the houses as an ”investment opportunity within easy walking distance of all amenities in a very sought after rental area.”

The properties need some renovation are are being sold all together.

Kildare County Council may be among the bidders. Not all are currently occupied.

As previously reported in the Leader, most of the homes have been rented by members of the Bangla Deshi community. Many of them are Irish citizens and some have young children attending primary schools in Naas.

Fine Gael councillor Fintan Brett has asked KCC to buy the houses saying that it will otherwise have to pay high rental costs elsewhere and the KCC housing waiting list needs to be tackled.

The residents were informed by letter less than a year ago that Marshalsea, the NSC development company, intended to sell the dwellings.

Some of the residents have expressed concern at prospect of leaving, given the cost of and scarcity of accommodation for families in the area.

The Leader understands that the properties have been put on the market by the National Asset Management Agency.

Separately, the receiver appointed to find a buyer for the NSC is to apply to have the seven day pub license for The Forge Inn at 46 South Main Street, transferred to him from Lam O’Farrell, one of those associated with the NSC development.

That application will be made at Naas District Court five weeks from now.

The Forge Inn was one of a number of business premises bought out as part of the plan to develop the NSC.