Information sought on black car that may have been linked to Kilcullen burglary

Gardaí in Kilcullen are seeking information on a black car that may have been involved in a local burglary.

The burglary happened in the Gilltown area of Kilcullen on Thursday October 5, between the hours of approximately 7:45am and 12:45pm.

The occupants were gone to work.

Gardaí say there is a possibility a black car with four males may have been seen around the area at the time, and may be linked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilcullen Gardaí on 045481212.