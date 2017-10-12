Information sought on black car that may have been linked to Kilcullen burglary
Crime
Gardaí in Kilcullen are seeking information on a black car that may have been involved in a local burglary.
The burglary happened in the Gilltown area of Kilcullen on Thursday October 5, between the hours of approximately 7:45am and 12:45pm.
The occupants were gone to work.
Gardaí say there is a possibility a black car with four males may have been seen around the area at the time, and may be linked.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilcullen Gardaí on 045481212.
