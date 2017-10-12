Male entered Clane home with knife

Gardaí are investigating two aggravated burglaries that took place in the county last week.

On Friday October 6, between 10:15 and 10:30am, a lone male carrying a knife entered a house in the Castlefinn area of Clane.

A female occupant was inside at the time. Nobody was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clane Gardaí on 045868262.

On Thursday morning October 5, between the hours of 11:15-11:30am, a lone male carrying a knife entered a house in the Baltreacy area of Kilcock.

A male occupant was present at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilcock garda station on 01-6757390