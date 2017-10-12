Kildare Relay for Life 2017 wrap party and cheque presentation

The wrap up party for Kildare Relay for Life 2017 takes place in Moorefield GAA Club tomorrow, Friday 13 October at 8pm.

The eagerly awaited handover of the cheque to the Irish Cancer Society will take place at this important event.

“We look forward to seeing team members and cancer survivors attending for an evening of entertainment with some music and food being served and we also hope to show a DVD of the Relay itself,” said the organisers.

For any further information or queries please contact Peter O’Neill on 087 2422380 or Ozzie O Toole on 087 0910768.