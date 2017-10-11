Motorist caught driving at 172kph on Kildare road last night
Traffic Corps
Last night, Naas Traffic Corps arrested a motorist for speeding.
According to An garda Siochana on Twitter, the car was travelling at 172kph in 100 zone on very “wet greasy road”.
The driver was arrested and charged at the scene.
Naas Traffic Corps detect L Driver doing 172kph in 100 zone on very wet greasy Road. Arrested & charged #slowdown pic.twitter.com/W9TSVUVgVJ— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 11, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on