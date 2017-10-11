Tributes paid to former TD's son, John Wall 

Tributes were paid to the late John Wall at this morning’s Kildare Wicklow ETB (KWETB) meeting.

John, who was the son of former TD, Jack Wall and brother of county councillor Mark Wall, passed away last Monday, October 9.

KWETB chair, Cllr Jim Ruttle said the Wall family had made a huge contribution to education in the county and he sympathised with them on their tragic loss.

A resident of Branswood, John passed away peacefully at his residence. He will be sadly missed by his partner Vivienne and their daughter Ava, his father Jack, brother Mark, sisters Sinead and Catherine and step-daughters Lisa and Christina, extended family and friends.

His funeral is due to take place today at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, at 2pm.

A former player and chairman of Castlemitchell GFC, the club will provide a guard of honour at the funeral today.

“John was a member of the historic intermediate winning championship team of 1992, manager of both senior men and senior women guiding them to numerous finals, the driving force behind friends of Castlemitchell resulting in our Astro Park, and most recently chairman of our club, John was the ultimate club man, loving father and an absolute gentleman may he rest in peace,” said the club in a facebook post.

Athy Camogie Club, Athy GFC and Athy Tidy Town's also paid tribute to John on their facebook pages.